Ukraine enacts law to resume direct Ukrnafta dividend payouts to Naftogaz

Law No. 5020-IX "On the Valuation of Property," which, among other things, restores the procedure for direct payment of dividends by JSC Ukrnafta to its direct shareholder, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, took effect on October 27, Oleksiy Movchan, deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, said.

"Several days ago, the provisions of Law No. 5020-IX took effect. The law incorporated my fundamental amendment restoring a fair, European-standard procedure for state-owned companies to pay dividends on a consolidated basis," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

As the lawmaker recalled, in 2024 the Verkhovna Rada adopted a historic corporate governance reform through Law No. 3587-IX, establishing a key rule in line with OECD standards: subsidiaries pay dividends to their parent companies, and the parent company, after assessing the overall financial results of the entire group, distributes profits and transfers dividends to the state budget.

However, subsequent targeted amendments to the legislation created an exception: Ukrnafta was required to pay dividends directly to the state budget, bypassing its direct shareholder, Naftogaz of Ukraine. "In practice, this created the risk of funds being withdrawn twice and undermined the very philosophy of the group. When the parent company cannot see the actual consolidated flow of funds, it loses the ability to properly plan investments, manage risks and ensure the financial stability of the entire group," Movchan added.

"The amendment I introduced restores a single, transparent standard rule: Ukrnafta pays dividends to its shareholder, Naftogaz Ukrainy. Naftogaz consolidates the results of all its subsidiaries and pays the appropriate share to the state budget," he said.

The lawmaker added that the decision fully complies with OECD principles and restores predictability to relations between the state and state-owned companies.

"My position remains unwavering: the rule of consolidated financial management must be the same for all state-owned giants, without any legal conflicts or 'special' regimes," the lawmaker emphasized.

Under the dividend payment requirements approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for state-owned companies for 2025, Naftogaz Ukrainy was required to transfer 30% of its net profit, or UAH 970 million, to the state budget.