SBU exposes five more enemy agitators who praised RF and called for strikes on Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed five more pro-Kremlin agitators in various regions of Ukraine who publicly justified Russia’s armed aggression, spread fakes about the Defense Forces, and called on the enemy to launch new strikes on our state.

"Thus, in Kyiv region, a resident of Brovary was exposed who urged Ukrainians to lay down their arms before the aggressor country. According to case materials, the suspect spread enemy propaganda on his page in the banned social network Odnoklassniki. The offender also questioned Ukrainian statehood and praised the war crimes of the Rashists," the SBU reported in a Telegram post on Monday.

It is reported that in Kropyvnytskyi, suspicion was served to a local resident who in Telegram channel chats called for intensified Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. To distribute Kremlin content, the suspect published his comments under posts by Russian bloggers with millions of followers belonging to Putin's media pool.

In another instance, in Kherson, SBU cyber specialists exposed a local female resident who justified the temporary occupation of the port city and called on Russia armed formations to launch new attacks on the region's right bank. It was documented that she circulated relevant publications on her Facebook and Odnoklassniki pages. In addition, the suspect published disinformation about the combat work of the Defense Forces and the operational situation at the front.

In Bukovyna, two more Rashism agitators were exposed. Both distributed enemy content on social networks. One of them, in Telegram channels, justified Russia's full-scale aggression and the seizure of part of Ukraine's territory. The other spread pro-Russian narratives with insulting fabrications about Ukrainians on the Russian social network Odnoklassniki. Mobile phones and computer equipment containing evidence of crimes were seized from the detainees during searches.

Court linguistic examinations initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the suspects' information-subversive activities in the interests of the aggressor country.

Security Service investigators notified them of suspicion in accordance with their committed crimes under Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, or denial of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offenders face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.