Fire kills 1, injures 5 at boarding house near Kyiv – SES

In the early hours of November 2, a fire broke out in a three-story boarding house building in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, leaving one person dead and five others injured, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"On November 2 at 02:56, the Bucha District Rescue Service received a report of a fire at a boarding house on Oksamytova Street in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka. ... It was established that the fire originated in one of the rooms on the second floor of the three-story building," the SES said in a Telegram post on Monday.

It is reported that at the time of the fire, 51 people were inside the boarding house, including four staff members. Rescuers organized the evacuation of residents using gas and smoke protection teams. During operations, SES units rescued 30 individuals with limited mobility.

"Unfortunately, during the extinguishing of the fire, the body of a person born in 1952 was discovered. Five other people were injured and hospitalized at the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital," the statement reads.

The cause of the fire is currently being established.