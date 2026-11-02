Russians advance near Huliaipilske, Hirke in Zaporizhia region, expand red zone by 4.84 sq km – DeepState

Russian occupiers have increased the area under their control near the settlements of Huliaypilske and Hirke in Zaporizhia region by 4.84 square metre, while the gray zone in these areas shrank by 2.44 square metre, the DeepState OSINT project reports.

"The enemy has advanced near Huliaypilske and Hirke," according to a post on the project's Telegram channel on Monday.

Map data shows that the red zone expanded to 47,416.52 square metre from 47,411.68 square metre the previous day. At the same time, the gray zone contracted from 62.8 square metre to 60.36 square metre.