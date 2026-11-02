Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Injured in Izyum rises to 8, one killed

1 min read
Add as source
Injured in Izyum rises to 8, one killed

The number of people who sought medical assistance following a Russian airstrike on Izyum has increased, including an 11-year-old boy, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"Currently, one person is confirmed dead... Preliminarily, 8 people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a guided aerial bomb (KAB) hit a five-story multi-apartment residential building, destroying floors one through three. Another KAB struck a four-story residential building.

At least 14 private houses, two shops, and six vehicles were also damaged in the city. Inspections of the area are ongoing.

As previously reported, as a result of the morning Russian airstrike on Izyum, one person was killed and at least three others were initially injured. The city is completely without electricity due to damage to high-voltage power lines.

#casualties #kharkiv
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT

Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul

Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Arrived in Istanbu…

Read