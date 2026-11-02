Injured in Izyum rises to 8, one killed

The number of people who sought medical assistance following a Russian airstrike on Izyum has increased, including an 11-year-old boy, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"Currently, one person is confirmed dead... Preliminarily, 8 people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a guided aerial bomb (KAB) hit a five-story multi-apartment residential building, destroying floors one through three. Another KAB struck a four-story residential building.

At least 14 private houses, two shops, and six vehicles were also damaged in the city. Inspections of the area are ongoing.

As previously reported, as a result of the morning Russian airstrike on Izyum, one person was killed and at least three others were initially injured. The city is completely without electricity due to damage to high-voltage power lines.