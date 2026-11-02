Zelenskyy thanks Melania Trump for Oleshky operation, open to new local truces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for coordinating the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, Kherson region, and expressed hope that she can assist in achieving other local truces in Ukraine.

Responding to a question about the possibility of applying this model to other front-line sectors and the role of the U.S. First Lady in securing smaller-scale truces, Zelenskyy noted that he does not know how many such steps can be implemented.

"If First Lady can do it, can continue, it's very helpful. I'm very thankful to her," the Head of State said in an interview with Fox News.

As reported, the humanitarian ceasefire in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, which was in effect from October 27 under the coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, concluded on Sunday following the successful delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians.

Subsequently, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump noted that the planned humanitarian truce in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region concluded with the successful delivery of critical aid to the region and the evacuation of nearly 800 civilians.