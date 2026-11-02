Zelenskyy: I must tell Trump truth – USA must not help Russia, Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to speak frankly with U.S. leader Donald Trump about the real situation in Ukraine and stated that the United States must not help Russia, and the U.S. President must not help Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Fox News, when asked by a correspondent whether he fears that Trump might perceive his statements as an attempt to pressure the American president or U.S. society, Zelenskyy noted that he does not consider openness with partners to be a problem.

"I don't have any concerns when I share the truth between partners. And our countries are huge partners. American society is a huge supporter. And that's why I have to share with President the truth, the real situation: America can't help Russia. The President can't help Putin," Zelenskyy said.

The President also drew attention to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. According to him, last night four separate regions came under strike, with energy infrastructure facilities becoming the main targets, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity.

Zelenskyy noted that air raid alerts sounded throughout the night in Kyiv, and many people waited out the danger in the metro system.