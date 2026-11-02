Zelenskyy: Ukraine to keep striking Russian refineries until energy attacks stop

Ukraine will continue launching strikes on Russian oil refineries unless the Russian Federation ceases its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with Fox News.

"We asked that we can't not respond after Russia's attack on our energy, after Russia is killing our people, if attacks on our electricity, gas refiners and everything.We said if you want us not to attack russia's refineries, they have not the attack our energy system," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side has repeatedly discussed the issue of strikes on Russian oil refineries with U.S. President Donald Trump and his team.

At the same time, Zelenskyy proposed an alternative—supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles to protect its energy infrastructure. He noted that Ukraine is prepared to pay for them independently.

"If you want us not to attack their oil refineries for one month, provide us with Patriots for one month," the President stated.