People's Deputy and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko has handed over six modernized Aypetri counter-technical intelligence (EW/CTI) complexes to military units, which are set to take up positions on Monday, November 2, the political party's website reported on Sunday.

It is noted that the upgraded complexes operate on higher frequencies. "Starting in August, the Russians began using jet-powered Shaheds, with which they terrorize Ukraine day and night. One of the very few effective means of countering such attacks is the modernized Aypetri EW complexes. As of today, they can operate at high frequencies to prevent Russian 'Gerans' and 'Gerbers' from reaching their targets," Poroshenko stated.

According to him, the entire batch was "financed by the defense ministry of one of our friendly NATO member countries, for which we are very grateful." At the same time, the politician did not specify which country is involved.

"Production is now operating day and night. And we are very grateful to the representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the manufacturing plant, and our entire team that made this possible," Poroshenko said.

As reported, since autumn 2023, Poroshenko has invested over UAH 200 million in the production of Aypetri SV systems, which have successfully passed trials and are used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Each complex includes the counter-intelligence asset itself, a pickup truck, a charging station, a generator, and necessary electronics. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and on June 29 of the same year, he announced the start of cooperation with the Ground Forces Command of the AFU regarding the supply of these complexes to the military. On September 9, 2026, the Aypetri CTI was showcased for the first time at the MSPO 2026 defense and security technology exhibition in Kielce, Poland.