Only Blue line runs normally in Kyiv metro after changes – KCSA

Train movement on the Green metro line between Osokorky and Chervony Khutir stations and on the surface section of the Red line is temporarily suspended, while the Blue line is operating as normal, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported.

"On the Green line between Osokorky and Chervony Khutir stations and on the surface section of the Red line, train movement is temporarily suspended due to significant voltage fluctuations from external power supply centers," according to a post on the KCSA's Telegram channel on Monday.

On the Red line, trains are currently running between Akademmistechko and Arsenalna stations. The Blue line is operating as normal.

Electric transport service has also been suspended on the Borshchahivka high-speed tram line and Vdradny Avenue.