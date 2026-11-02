Oleshky ceasefire mission evacuates nearly 800 people – Melania Trump

The planned humanitarian ceasefire in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson region, concluded with the successful delivery of critical aid to the region and the evacuation of nearly 800 civilians, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump reported on Sunday night.

"The mission was a success, delivering critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people. On behalf of America, I commend Russia and Ukraine for their leadership and cooperation surrounding the Oleshky ceasefire. I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations," she wrote on X social network.

Trump recalled that the ceasefire regime remained in effect during the planned timeframe from October 27 to November 1, 2026.

As reported, the humanitarian ceasefire regime in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson region, which had been in effect since October 27 under the coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, concluded on Sunday following the successful delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians.