Humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky ends after aid delivery, civilian evacuation – Lubinets

The humanitarian ceasefire regime in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson region, which had been in effect since October 27 under the coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, concluded on Sunday following the successful delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on Sunday.

"The ceasefire regime that was in effect from October 27 to November 1 has concluded. This was an important stage of joint humanitarian work alongside Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, under the coordination of First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. During this period, both sides adhered to their commitments. This made it possible to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky and assist civilians who wished to leave the town safely," the Ombudsperson wrote on Telegram.

According to Lubinets, the Ukrainian side, together with the Russian Ombudsperson, is currently exploring options for continuing similar humanitarian measures to maintain an effective mechanism for cooperation and the further rescue of people.

As reported, from 03:00 on Tuesday, October 27, to Sunday, November 1, a ceasefire regime was observed in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky and adjacent settlements through the mediation of the Vatican and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Earlier on Sunday, Trump noted that the ceasefire provided local residents with access to food, drinking water, medicine, and freedom of movement, expressing hope that Oleshky would serve as a starting point for lasting peace.