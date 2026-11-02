Air defense destroys, suppresses 154 enemy UAVs overnight – Air Force

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 154 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles on Monday night, though hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 26 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 154 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (58 of them jet-powered), 'Gerbera', and other types of drones," the statement said.

In total, on the night of November 2 (from 18:00 on November 1), the enemy attacked with 193 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (75 of them jet-powered), "Gerbera", and decoy drones of the "Parodiya" type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk (Russia), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and temporarily occupied AR Crimea (Hvardiyske).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 26 locations, along with fallen downed targets (debris) at nine locations.

The Air Force of the AFU reported: "More than six strike drones remain in the air, combat work is ongoing!.. Holding the sky!"