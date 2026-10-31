All Oleshky evacuees receive medical care, social support – Lubinets

All residents who arrived in Ukraine from the temporarily Russian-occupied town of Oleshky (Kherson region) are receiving medical care, social support, and psychological rehabilitation, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported.

"Right now, those citizens who made a completely conscious choice to come to Ukraine are receiving medical care, social support, psychological rehabilitation, and assistance from Ukrainian state authorities and charitable foundations, coordinated by our structure – the Office of the Ombudsperson of Ukraine," Lubinets told journalists on Saturday.

He recalled that the ceasefire regime in Oleshky will end on November 1 at 22:59.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Lubinets considers the extension of the ceasefire regime until November 1 "one of the main results of this humanitarian mission that we launched together with the Russian side."

As reported, residents of the temporarily Russian-occupied town arrived in Ukraine on Saturday.