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All Oleshky evacuees receive medical care, social support – Lubinets

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All Oleshky evacuees receive medical care, social support – Lubinets
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Olena Savchenko

All residents who arrived in Ukraine from the temporarily Russian-occupied town of Oleshky (Kherson region) are receiving medical care, social support, and psychological rehabilitation, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported.

"Right now, those citizens who made a completely conscious choice to come to Ukraine are receiving medical care, social support, psychological rehabilitation, and assistance from Ukrainian state authorities and charitable foundations, coordinated by our structure – the Office of the Ombudsperson of Ukraine," Lubinets told journalists on Saturday.

Residents of Oleshki receive medical assistance, social support and psychological rehabilitation.

He recalled that the ceasefire regime in Oleshky will end on November 1 at 22:59.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Lubinets considers the extension of the ceasefire regime until November 1 "one of the main results of this humanitarian mission that we launched together with the Russian side."

As reported, residents of the temporarily Russian-occupied town arrived in Ukraine on Saturday.

#mission #oleshky #humanitarian
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