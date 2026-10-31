Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Invincibility Points operate around the clock in power-deprived areas of Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read
Add as source
Invincibility Points operate around the clock in power-deprived areas of Dnipropetrovsk region
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

In settlements across the Dnipro, Kamianske, and Pavlohrad districts of Dnipropetrovsk region where power supply remains absent due to enemy attacks, Points of Invincibility have been switched to a 24-hour mode of operation, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"If your home remains without electricity, please turn to the nearest point. There you can charge gadgets, use the internet, and warm up. All points are equipped with generators and supplies of drinking water," he wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday.

#dnipropetrovsk #power #problems
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT

Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul

Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Arrived in Istanbu…

Read