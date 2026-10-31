Invincibility Points operate around the clock in power-deprived areas of Dnipropetrovsk region

In settlements across the Dnipro, Kamianske, and Pavlohrad districts of Dnipropetrovsk region where power supply remains absent due to enemy attacks, Points of Invincibility have been switched to a 24-hour mode of operation, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"If your home remains without electricity, please turn to the nearest point. There you can charge gadgets, use the internet, and warm up. All points are equipped with generators and supplies of drinking water," he wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday.