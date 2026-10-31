Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Kherson administration head warns of possible Russian provocations to break ceasefire

1 min read
Add as source
Kherson administration head warns of possible Russian provocations to break ceasefire
Photo: https://t.me/yaroslavshanko

Messages and statements appearing in the Russian media space may indicate preparations for provocations aimed at violating the ceasefire regime, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko reported.

"Messages and statements are appearing in the Russian information space that may indicate the preparation of grounds for potential provocations. The enemy will likely attempt to use such informational pretexts to break the ceasefire regime," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Shanko, the announced ceasefire began at 03:00 on October 27 and is scheduled to remain in effect until 22:59 on November 1. At the same time, he emphasized that even under ceasefire conditions, the threat of Russian attacks persists.

The head of the City Military Administration urged residents of the Kherson community to exercise heightened vigilance on November 1. "If possible, avoid crowded areas. Refrain from visiting 'red zones' and high-risk areas. Do not ignore air alert warnings and drone attack threats. Do not leave safe locations unless absolutely necessary," the statement says.

He also urged citizens not to panic and to rely exclusively on verified sources of information.

#kherson #warning #provocations
Add as source
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT

Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul

Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Arrived in Istanbu…

Read