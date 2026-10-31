Oleshky evacuees include 94-year-old, infant, parrot, raccoon – Lubinets

During the humanitarian mission from temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson region, civilian residents and their pets were successfully evacuated, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported.

"Residents of Oleshky have crossed the border! The humanitarian mission has concluded successfully!" he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the Ombudsperson, the oldest evacuated person is 94 years old, and the youngest is just over a year old. Along with the people, dogs, cats, a parrot, and even a raccoon were successfully brought out.

Lubinets noted that the ceasefire mode established for conducting the humanitarian operation will last until November 1, 22:59. According to him, this is the longest ceasefire observed by both sides since 2022.

He also expressed hope that the experience of this mission will serve as the foundation for a new response mechanism for humanitarian crises.

The Ombudsperson expressed gratitude for assistance in organizing the mission to U.S First Lady Melania Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, MP Davyd Arakhamia, as well as the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the operation was made possible thanks to agreements with Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova.