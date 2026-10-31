Zelenskyy: Humanitarian operation in Oleshky completed, we count on maintaining access to the city

The humanitarian operation to rescue people in temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson region, has been completed, and the evacuated Ukrainian citizens have crossed the border in Chernihiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"A humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky, Kherson region, has taken place. Silence was established in the Kherson direction, during which roads into Oleshky were demined and humanitarian supplies were delivered," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to Zelenskyy, people who required evacuation were removed from the city and the surrounding community. They have now crossed the border into Ukraine in Chernihiv region, where they will receive all necessary assistance.

"We count on humanitarian access to Oleshky being maintained," the President noted.

He emphasized the need for effective work by government structures, regional, and local authorities to assist the evacuees with adaptation.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the American side and U.S First Lady Melania Trump for mediation, to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for ensuring security conditions for the operation, and to Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and his team for carrying out the mission.

The President also highlighted the role of journalists, political and civic leaders, and all concerned individuals who brought global attention to the humanitarian situation in Oleshky.