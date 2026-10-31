Russian artillery shelling damages Gazmerezhi section in Dnipropetrovsk region

A section of the Dnipropetrovsk branch of Gazmerezhi LLC (Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine) in the south of the region was damaged as a result of artillery shelling on Saturday.

"Fortunately, no employees were injured. The State Emergency Service and police are working on site, and the consequences of the shelling are being clarified," the Gazmerezhi press center said in a statement.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, this facility has been damaged by enemy shelling for the fourth time.

"For our teams in frontline regions, this is a constant risk. Therefore, human safety and strict adherence to safety rules must remain the cornerstone of our work," noted Lyudmyla Kinder, Head of the Board of Gazmerezhi LLC.

The scope of necessary restoration work will be determined once the site inspection is completed.