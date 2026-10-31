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Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul

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Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/19520

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Arrived in Istanbul with the team. Important negotiations with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan lie ahead. We are working to strengthen the protection of our people, interstate partnership with Turkey, and real diplomatic prospects. There are important issues regarding Black Sea shipping," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

A meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is also scheduled.

#zelenskyy #istanbul
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