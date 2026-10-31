Putin talks aim to create conditions for Zelenskyy meeting, Abu Dhabi progress is priority – Stubb

President of Finland Alexander Stubb has provided new important details regarding his telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, foreign policy and security expert, Senior Advisor at the Economic Security Forum Henri Vanhanen reported.

"Speaking to Finnish public broadcaster Yle, Stubb explicitly rejected the Financial Times' account that Putin had spent most of the 90-minute conversation delivering a lengthy history lecture," Vanhanen wrote on the social network X on Saturday.

According to Stubb, as conveyed by the expert, Putin began the conversation with his usual interpretation of events taking place since 2014. However, the conversation then evolved into what Stubb characterized as a normal, substantive, and concrete exchange of views, during which information flowed in both directions.

"More importantly, Stubb explained the diplomatic logic behind the call.The initiative emerged from discussions with Ukrainian and American representatives following the Oslo meeting on 20 October. Both Kyiv and Washington were consulted and gave their green light," Vanhanen conveys Stubb's view.

According to him, the timing was chosen " Finland and Norway wanted to speak to Putin before the planned U.S–Ukraine–Russia negotiations in Abu Dhabi.And Stubb has now clarified the broader objective: to create conditions for a possible face-to-face meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. The immediate task is to make progress in Abu Dhabi. A meeting between the two presidents would be a subsequent step, provided the negotiations produce sufficient grounds for one," Vanhanen writes.

Stubb also clearly stated that Finland does not seek a seat at the negotiating table. He acknowledged that it has been difficult for Europeans to agree on a single representative.

"To me, this puts the initiative in a clearer perspective. The call was not intended as a breakthrough in itself. It was one step in a diplomatic sequence designed to keep the negotiations moving and ultimately bring the two presidents together. Whether Putin is genuinely prepared to negotiate remains an entirely different question. His fundamental objectives have not changed, and there is every reason to remain sceptical," the expert summarized.

"The real test comes next: what happens in Abu Dhabi, and whether Moscow is prepared to move beyond repeating its existing demands," he added.