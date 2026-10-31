Oleshky residents expected in Chernihiv region

Residents of Oleshky (Kherson region) who were evacuated from the Russian-temporarily-occupied town as part of a humanitarian mission are expected to arrive in Chernihiv region.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, State Emergency Service (SES) tents and Ukrainian Red Cross stations have been deployed at the meeting point. Numerous Ukrainian and foreign media journalists are present.

"When we learned about this evacuation, we didn't really believe it could happen. My mom, sister, and I lived under Russian occupation for two years, and then we left for Kyiv, while dad stayed behind in Oleshky..." said Liza Paliy while waiting for her father.

According to the young woman, she will likely cry when she sees her dad, though she is also a bit angry with him because she had to persuade him to leave Oleshky.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team arrived at the meeting point early Saturday morning.

"We are working alongside other services. Our task today is to support the entire operation—helping transport our citizens, particularly people with limited mobility. We have prepared children's kits and blankets. We are ready to provide first aid and psychological support," Leonid Melnikov, head of the development and reporting department of the URCS emergency response service, told the agency.