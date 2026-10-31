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General Staff reports strike on rocket fuel plant in Russia's Rostov region

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General Staff reports strike on rocket fuel plant in Russia's Rostov region
Photo: General Staff

Ukraine's Defense Forces, in a combined strike utilizing drones and Neptune missile systems, hit a military plant in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region of Russia, which specializes in the production of rocket fuel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Strike on rocket fuel production. On the night of October 31, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit the Russian military-industrial complex enterprise Kamensky Combine in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region of Russia," the General Staff reported on Telegram on Saturday.

The strike was carried out using a combination of attack drones and rocket troops, specifically coastal missile systems of the Ukrainian Navy's Neptune. A fire at the finished goods warehouse has been confirmed, and four production workshops were also damaged.

Kamensky Combine produces solid rocket fuel for ammunition of the Uragan, Smerch, and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as for a number of missile systems and air-launched strike weapons."

The General Staff explained the significance of the event: strikes on solid rocket fuel production reduce the Russian army's capability to shell Ukrainian settlements using MLRS.

It is also reported that four logistics supply depots of the Russian army were hit in the areas of Khartsyzk and Dokuchaievsk in Donetsk region, Novovasylivka in Zaporizhia region, and Novoaidar in Luhansk region.

#rocket #fuel #plant #rostov #strike #afu_general_staff
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