Zelenskyy: Russian strikes leave 200,000 families in Dnipro region, 80,000 in Kyiv region without power

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported a difficult electricity supply situation following another overnight attack on Ukraine's energy system, leaving about 200,000 families in Dnipro and the region, and more than 80,000 families in Kyiv region without power.

"Yesterday evening, Russian 'Shaheds' hit a CHP (Combined heat and power) plant in Kyiv. In Dnipropetrovsk region, just this night, strikes hit four electrical substations. Near dawn in Shostka, a Russian drone struck a CHP plant. In Dnipro and Kharkiv, strikes targeted railway infrastructure. In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia also attacked a gas distribution facility," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, following these Russian strikes, the electricity supply situation in the regions is difficult. "About 200,000 families in Dnipro and the region are without electricity. More than 80,000 families in Kyiv region are still without power. Repair crews are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes and are doing everything to restore power supply," the President reported.

"The world sees how Russia targets civilian infrastructure every day. And everyone who does not want to see how this Russian escalation could go further in Europe must help Ukraine. Strong steps toward peace are needed—these are sanctions against the aggressor and new support packages for Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who helps," the Head of the Ukrainian State emphasized.