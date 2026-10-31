Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party and fifth President of Ukraine, explained on the BBC why Russian oil refineries are legitimate military targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noting that Moscow rejected Kyiv's proposal for a mutual energy ceasefire.

"Russian oil refineries supplying fuel to the Russian army are a legitimate target. Ukraine's offer was absolutely clear: we are ready for an immediate ceasefire at least regarding energy facilities—they do not attack our power plants, we do not attack their oil refineries. Putin said, 'No, no, no,' and they continue attacking civilian targets in Kyiv, demanding that Ukraine stop defending itself," Poroshenko said.

Emphasizing the existential stakes of the conflict, he added: "I want to convey one very important message: if Russia stops shooting, there will be peace. If Ukraine stops shooting, there will be no Ukraine. Everyone in the world must understand this. We are defending our land, our people, civilians, innocent citizens. In this situation, only the Armed Forces of Ukraine are capable of motivating Putin to cease fire, stop killing civilians, halt the genocide, and agree to a truce. Otherwise, there must be 'hellish sanctions' from the entire democratic world."

Poroshenko noted that Ukraine looks to international partners to exert pressure: "We are also crossing our fingers so that China, India, Brazil, and other countries become instruments of pressure on Russia, and we pin our hopes onвал the G20 summit."

Detailing the gravity of recent Russian strikes, he cited mounting casualties and infrastructure damage: "I want to give you figures for the last 24 hours: in Ukraine, 29 innocent civilians were killed in just one day, and around 200 people were seriously injured. In Kyiv, there is no electricity, no water supply, and lighting is running on generator power. Only in the last 24 hours, ballistic missiles attacked Kyiv—bridges, a hospital, a power plant, civilian targets. Since Putin cannot achieve results with his armed forces on the battlefield, he changed tactics and since August has been attacking exclusively civilian targets. This is absolutely unacceptable. The only way out of this situation is an unconditional, immediate ceasefire. And if Putin does not cease fire, sanctions must be introduced."

Commenting on the humanitarian evacuation from occupied Oleshky in Kherson region, Poroshenko expressed relief despite the difficult conditions: "I view this very positively, because in Oleshky there was a real humanitarian disaster, it was genocide. People had no food, no water, no possibility to get medicine—it was a humanitarian calamity. And I want to start with words of gratitude to Melania Trump, the Pope, and all the people who joined the appeals to Putin demanding an end to the killing of innocent civilians, an immediate ceasefire, and demining of the evacuation route. We are not pleased that the only offered evacuation route ran solely through Russian territory and that people were taken to Russia. But 17 buses with people who want to reach Ukraine, and 4 buses with those who are still deciding—this is saving the lives of dozens of people. And I am very glad that a local ceasefire is saving lives."