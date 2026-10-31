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SBU Alpha neutralizes over 3,000 Russians in week

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SBU Alpha neutralizes over 3,000 Russians in week
Photo: SBU

Operators of the Special Operations Center Alpha of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized more than 3,000 Russian invaders over the course of a week.

"Operators of the SBU Special Operations Center 'Alpha' neutralized 3,198 Russian servicemen. This is a record figure for our special forces in terms of the number of enemy personnel hit over such a short period," the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to verified data from the special unit, 2,146 occupiers were killed and 1,052 were wounded.

#enemy #neutralization #sbu #alpha
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