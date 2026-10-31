SBU Alpha neutralizes over 3,000 Russians in week

Operators of the Special Operations Center Alpha of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized more than 3,000 Russian invaders over the course of a week.

"Operators of the SBU Special Operations Center 'Alpha' neutralized 3,198 Russian servicemen. This is a record figure for our special forces in terms of the number of enemy personnel hit over such a short period," the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to verified data from the special unit, 2,146 occupiers were killed and 1,052 were wounded.