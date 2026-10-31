Over 500 evacuated from Donetsk region frontline in past day – official

Over the past day, Russian occupiers shelled settlements in Donetsk region 23 times, resulting in the deaths of two civilians, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported.

"In Slovyansk, 2 people were killed and 12 were injured; 30 private houses, an apartment building, a gas station, a post office branch, utility rooms, and 2 cars were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, 2 people were injured in Kramatorsk, and 2 private houses and a car were damaged. In Druzhkivka, 2 people were injured.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 23 times. Some 519 people, including 44 children, were evacuated from the frontline.