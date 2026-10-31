The 7th Air Assault Corps of the Air Assault Forces has reported a record neutralization of enemy manpower over the past two months—900 personnel within a week—and instances of the Russians involving recruited mercenaries from African and Asian countries in assaults on Ukrainian positions.

"The 7th Air Assault Corps continues its defensive operation in the Huliaipole direction. Last week, the Defense Forces killed and wounded about 900 enemy servicemen. This is nearly 150 more than in the previous period. It is also a record figure over the past two months," the press service of the corps reported on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the military, due to significant losses at forward positions, Russia is forced to regroup forces, conduct rotations, and replace units. In particular, according to available information, due to losses, a replacement is taking place within the 5th Combined Arms Army of Russia: the 57th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade is being replaced by forces of the 60th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade. After replenishing personnel, the adversary will attempt to resume the intensity of assault operations.

It is noted that the adversary's primary tactic remains infiltration by small infantry groups numbering from one to five servicemen. "At the same time, units within the area of responsibility of the 7th Air Assault Corps fix the participation in assaults of not only citizens of Russia, but also foreigners. In particular, Russian command involves mercenaries from African and Asian countries in combat operations in this direction," the corps reported.

Recruitment occurs in the classic manner: the foreigner is promised civilian employment or safe contract service. Upon arrival, their documents and mobile phones are confiscated, and after being deprived of communication, they are sent to the line of contact using coercive methods. Recently, in the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces captured a citizen of the Republic of Indonesia who operated as part of the 39th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of Russia armed forces.