Budanov after U.S senator talks: Ukraine expects progress in next trilateral negotiations round

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov discussed support for Ukraine, the negotiation process, and security guarantees with U.S senators; he stated that "Ukraine expects progress during the next round of trilateral negotiations."

"I held a conversation via videoconference with Chairman of the U.S Senate Armed Services Committee Roger Wicker and member of the Senate Intelligence Committee Michael Bennet," Budanov reported on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, the U.S senators raised a number of pressing topics, focusing on key challenges Ukraine faces at the current stage of countering Russian aggression, as well as priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

"Assessing the intensification of Russian strikes on Ukraine's rear cities, I emphasized that Russian shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure is systematic terror that lacks military rationale and does not fundamentally alter the situation on the front line. Ukraine is critically dependent on American assistance in the field of early warning systems for air threats to protect the civilian population during winter," Budanov wrote.

"I appreciate the efforts of the U.S in organizing and advancing the negotiation process, of which I informed the American side during the conversation. To achieve a result, it is necessary to prepare the proper conditions, which is why Ukraine expects progress during the next round of trilateral negotiations," Budanov stressed.

According to him, he also emphasized the particular importance of security guarantees for Ukraine. "Any peaceful settlement or cessation of hostilities without clear security mechanisms will not guarantee sustainable peace. Therefore, developing reliable security architectures with the participation of partners is one of Ukraine's main priorities," the Head of the President's Office explained.

"The relevant agreements should be viewed not as one-sided charity, but as a pragmatic U.S investment in strengthening defense capabilities and its own security," he emphasized.