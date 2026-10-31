Russian strikes leave large parts of Dnipro, Kamianske without power – DTEK

A significant part of Dnipro and Kamianske remains without electricity following consecutive Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region—overnight, two energy infrastructure facilities were severely damaged, the energy company DTEK reported.

"Overnight, as a result of new attacks, energy equipment was severely damaged. In particular, two facilities of DTEK Dnipro Grids. One of them is the very site where power engineers had been working for nearly two days to restore operations. A significant portion of Dnipro and Kamianske, as well as residents of Dnipro and Novomoskovsk districts, still remain without light," DTEK said in a Telegram post on Saturday morning.