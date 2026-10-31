Khmara, Drapaty discuss key security risks, defense system enhancement

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty discussed the situation on the front line, Russia's plans, particularly regarding mobilization, key security risks, and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces, establishing key priorities.

"Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty held a joint meeting. They focused on the situation on the front line, Russia's plans, particularly regarding mobilization, possible further actions of the adversary, key security risks, and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces. Countering the enemy's air attacks was discussed separately," the Ministry of Defense press service reported on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the press service, Khmara and Drapaty set priorities and agreed on next steps. These include developing the capabilities of the Defense Forces, strengthening the defense system, supplying the troops, and scaling up domestic Ukrainian defense industry production. Tasks regarding the planning of combat operations at both tactical and operational depth were also defined.