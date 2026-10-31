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Enemy shelling of Zaporizhia region kills 1, injures 2 – police

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Enemy shelling of Zaporizhia region kills 1, injures 2 – police
Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police/37380

Over the past day, the enemy launched 935 strikes on settlements in Zaporizhia region; one man was killed and two others were injured, the press service of the National Police reported.

"The occupiers directed 745 UAVs (mostly FPVs), conducted 15 air strikes and 175 artillery shellings. In Orikhiv, a 53-year-old man was killed as a result of an enemy FPV drone hit," the National Police said in a statement on Saturday.

In Bilenke, a 76-year-old man was injured by an FPV drone strike. In Novooleksandrivka, the occupiers launched guided aerial bombs at the grounds of an educational institution, injuring a 60-year-old local resident.

Over the past 24 hours, police officers evacuated eight people—four men and four women. The evacuation was carried out from Kushuhum, Bilenke, Lysohirka, and Shchaslyve.

#victims #shelling #zaporizhia
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