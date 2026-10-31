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U.S-approved Patriot missiles newly manufactured, deliveries expected after 2030 – media

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U.S-approved Patriot missiles newly manufactured, deliveries expected after 2030 – media

The PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems approved by the U.S are newly manufactured, so their deliveries will begin only after 2030, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) correspondent Alex Raufoglu reported.

"The U.S. Patriot PAC-3 announcement comes with a major caveat: these are new missiles, with deliveries not expected until after 2030, sources tell me. It does little to address Ukraine’s urgent interceptor shortage ahead of winter," Raufoglu wrote on the X social network.

As reported, the U.S Department of State approved a possible sale to Ukraine of 500 Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles worth $2.1 billion. The deal will be fully funded by allies and partners, including Canada, Germany, and Norway, without involving U.S taxpayer funds.

#patriot #deliveries #missiles #defence
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