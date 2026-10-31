Drones attack Russia's Ufa, refinery on fire – media

Drones attacked Russia’s Ufa in Bashkortostan on the night of Saturday, October 31, triggering a fire at the Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery, where a catalytic reforming unit is likely burning, the OSINT project ASTRA reported.

"In Ufa, as a result of a UAV attack, the Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery is on fire, an ASTRA OSINT analyst determined after analyzing photos from eyewitnesses. Meanwhile, local residents in chat groups claim that two enterprises were attacked in the city simultaneously," ASTRA said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

It is noted that Bashneft-Novoil is a key component of the Ufa oil refining complex, producing high-grade Euro-6 gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and industrial lubricants.

The company Bashneft (owned by PJSC Rosneft) operates three major oil refineries located in close proximity to each other in Ufa's Northern Industrial Zone: Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim, Bashneft-UNP, and Bashneft-Novoil. Together they form the Ufa oil refining complex—one of the largest in Russia, with a total combined capacity of 23.5 million tonnes of crude oil per year. Previously, a fire in the industrial zone of Ufa, home to several oil refining facilities, was reported on September 21, 2026.

On October 30, Ukraine resumed strikes on Russian oil refineries following a nearly two-week pause: according to Russian media reports, Russian officials stated that Ukraine had attacked three Russian oil refineries and one gas chemical complex.