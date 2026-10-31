Fourth, final plane lands in Gomel, Belarus – Arakhamia

The last, fourth plane carrying citizens of Ukraine evacuated from Oleshky has landed in Gomel (Belarus), Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia reported.

"The last, fourth plane has landed in Gomel (Belarus). In just a few hours, all Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky, along with the Ukrainian delegation, will be on the territory of Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

A ceasefire is currently in effect in the area of occupied Oleshky in Kherson region for a humanitarian mission. On October 27 at 3 a.m., a quiet regime was introduced in Oleshky, set to last until the end of November 1. Humanitarian aid was brought into the city. A route via Belarus was prepared for people wishing to leave for Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Earlier, on October 23, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced that an agreement had been reached between Ukraine and Russia regarding a truce in the area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in Kherson region to conduct a humanitarian operation.