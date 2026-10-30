MFA urges UNESCO to hold Russia more accountable for destruction of cultural heritage in occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) has lodged a strong protest against the planned holding on October 31 – November 1, 2026, on the grounds of the Khan's Palace in the occupied city of Bakhchysarai in Crimea, a series of mass events aimed at publicly glorifying the actions of the Russian Empire in the 19th century.

"The Bagçesaray Palace of the Crimean Khans is a cultural and historical site of outstanding universal significance, included by Ukraine on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List… We call upon Director-General of UNESCO, the relevant bodies of the Organization and its Member States to immediately deploy all available international instruments to put an end to the Russian Federation's practices, as the occupying power in Crimea, of turning cultural heritage sites of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people into instruments of imperial propaganda and of justifying and glorifying occupation," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement on their website on Friday.

It is noted that the invaders' criminal actions are being documented during monitoring activities that UNESCO has been conducting in the temporarily occupied Crimea since 2014, and that Ukraine has already officially informed UNESCO's leadership and the Organization's member states about the Russians' criminal intentions in the temporarily occupied Bakhchysarai.

"We call upon UNESCO to: provide a clear and principled assessment of Russia's propaganda activities in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; strengthen international mechanisms for the protection of Ukraine's and the Crimean Tatar people's cultural heritage; consider strengthening accountability measures against the Russian Federation for its systematic destruction of Ukraine's cultural heritage, which bears the hallmarks of war crime. Russia must be held accountable for the cultural genocide it is perpetrating in order to justify its colonial policies," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

As previously reported, earlier on Friday, the Presidium of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People condemned the events planned by the Russian occupation administration for October 31 – November 1, aimed at glorifying Russia's imperial policies, and also called on UNESCO and other international organizations to ensure that the historic site is no longer used for propaganda purposes.

As Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, emphasized, the planned events include setting up a "Russian army field camp," reenacting the daily life of regiments stationed in Crimea, and the opening of an exhibition titled "The Crimean War of 1853-1856." The Mejlis believes that holding such events on the grounds of a historical and cultural monument of global significance – which Ukraine has included on UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites – is an attempt to glorify Russian colonial policy, which was accompanied by the persecution of the Crimean Tatar people and the settlement of Crimea by Russian colonists.

The Mejlis also said the use of the Khan's Palace for such events is aimed at justifying Russia's current policies toward the Crimean Tatar people. The statement notes that the Russian Federation, as an occupying power, does not acquire sovereign rights over Ukraine's cultural heritage sites, and that the use of the monument for imperial propaganda violates the norms of international humanitarian law and international instruments on the protection of cultural property and the rights of indigenous peoples.