Ukraine calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russia's strikes on Dnipro, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk – Melnyk

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Andriy Melnyk announced the convening of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to hold Russia accountable for attacks on civilians in the cities of Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk (Poltava region).

"In light of Russia's latest barbaric atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk – where Russian missiles deliberately killed 20 Ukrainians and wounded dozens more – we are convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Drive Russia out," Melnyk said on Telegram on Friday.

He did not specify the date of the meeting.

As reported, on Thursday, October 29, Russian occupiers struck a platform at a train station where a commuter train and a regular passenger train were parked. Fifteen people were killed and 14 wounded, 13 of whom were hospitalized.

As a result of a Russian loitering munition strike on a residential area of Chernihiv on October 29, two 15-year-old girls were killed, and 35 people were injured, including four children, among them a 10-month-old girl. Eight of the injured were hospitalized, including three children.

A Russian drone strike on a residential building in Kremenchuk claimed the lives of three people and injured 32 city residents, including six children. Nine of the injured were hospitalized; two are in critical condition, and seven others are in moderate condition.

Friday, October 30, has been declared a Day of Mourning for those who died in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk region.