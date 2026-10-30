Border Guard Service dismisses report ex-prosecutor general left country 'following call from Kyiv' as fake

During former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's departure on the night of September 14, 2026, only an order to notify authorities was issued, not a ban on crossing the border, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The information currently circulating in the media that Kravchenko's departure was supposedly "at the behest of Kyiv" is false and utterly absurd. Ruslan Kravchenko, who was the Prosecutor General at the time, crossed the border on the night of September 14, 2026," Demchenko said.

The spokesperson added that Kravchenko traveled through Shehyni border crossing in Lviv region and, during border control procedures, presented documents regarding an official business trip, which entitled him to leave Ukraine.

"During the processing of his documents in the database, an instruction from an authorized state agency under Index I (notification) was triggered. This means that the relevant state agencies must be notified of the individual's departure. According to the established procedure, the initiator of the directive was immediately notified by telephone of this individual's departure from Ukraine," the statement reads.

Demchenko also said this directive does not prohibit the person from leaving the country, but merely requires that the initiator be informed.

"No objections regarding R. Kravchenko's departure were received from the initiator of the order either. Authorized state agencies did not issue any other orders to the State Border Guard Service that would restrict this individual's departure from Ukraine," the service said.

In addition, Demchenko said that the authorized state bodies clearly understand the procedure for border guards to follow when the State Border Guard Service receives various orders. These include, in particular, exit bans, wanted status, and further investigation into whether there are legal grounds for crossing the state border.

"In this case, there was no ban, and accordingly, the border guards acted accordingly. When restrictions from authorized bodies are indicated in the system, the individual is not permitted to leave the country," Demchenko said.