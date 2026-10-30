MFA to strengthen diplomatic missions abroad with 46 additional positions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) will strengthen its diplomatic missions abroad with 46 additional positions to improve consular services; competitions to fill these positions will be announced shortly, the ministry's head, Andriy Sybiha, has said.

According to a statement from the MFA's press service on its Telegram channel on Friday, most of these positions will be dedicated to strengthening consular services in order to improve the accessibility and quality of services for Ukrainians abroad.

"Millions of Ukrainians are currently abroad. Accordingly, there is a growing need for accessible and high-quality consular services, as well as for timely assistance and support for our citizens," the press service said, citing the minister.

Sybiha said the allocation of additional personnel will be based on the number of Ukrainians in the respective countries, the volume of requests from citizens, and the actual workload of diplomatic missions. "Every new position should yield tangible results for citizens," the foreign minister said.

The minister also announced that once all necessary procedures are completed, competitive selection processes will be announced to fill the relevant positions. Information on the conditions for participation, requirements for candidates, and the procedure for conducting the selection processes will be published on the MFA official websites.

Sybiha drew attention to complaints and appeals from Ukrainians regarding difficulties in scheduling appointments and accessing consular services. "Since 2022, the number of Ukrainians abroad has risen sharply, while the consular service's staffing capacity has not kept pace. The decision to create 46 additional positions is, in particular, our response to citizens' criticism and requests," the minister said.