Occupying forces advance near Hraniv in Kharkiv region, seize 9 sq km – DeepState

Russian occupiers have advanced near the border village of Hraniv in Derhachi community of Kharkiv district, according to the OSINT project DeepState.

"The enemy has advanced near Hraniv," the project said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to DeepState maps, the area under Russian occupation has increased by 9.05 square kilometers over the past 24 hours. The enemy has occupied territory outside populated areas south of the village, primarily along the Ukrainian-Russian state border. Hraniv itself was occupied earlier, in June 2026, and since then the enemy's foothold in this area has not expanded.

The "penetration zone" (gray zone) also expanded – by 10.38 square kilometers. No new settlements were included in it, but the village of Shevchenko, adjacent to Hraniv, remains within it.

There have been no changes on other sections of the front over the past 24 hours.