Zelenskyy: Russia does not take single step towards de-escalation in energy sector

Last night, Ukrainian regions came under a massive missile attack involving seventeen ballistic missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

"We've managed to shoot down a significant portion of the Russian "suicide missiles," but not all of them, unfortunately. And it's more difficult with ballistic missiles. There were 17 ballistic missiles last night. It's a difficult challenge, especially given the shortage of "Patriots,"" the president said.

He added that throughout Friday, energy workers and specialists from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have been working in Dnipro, Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as in other cities and communities – dealing with the aftermath and restoring power following Russian strikes.

"Every day, unfortunately, there are strikes on the energy sector, causing extensive damage; the Russian operation against our power generation, our grids, and our power interconnections continues," the president said.

He noted that last night, oil refining infrastructure was targeted.

"The Russians have not taken a single step toward de-escalation in the energy sector. There are constant terrorist attacks on our cities. We will continue to act accordingly and entirely justifiably," the head of state said.