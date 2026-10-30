Zelenskyy confirms his visit to Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his planned visit to Turkey in an evening address on Friday.

"We are continuing to work with all our partners on air defense systems and ammunition for the F-16s. We are preparing new decisions in the near future. I thank everyone who is truly helping. There will be important talks in Turkey. We are also working to ensure that all existing diplomatic opportunities are realized. We expect that in November we will be able to move forward with the formats that have been under discussion for so long," the president said.

Earlier, the Turkish presidential administration announced that Zelenskyy would arrive in Istanbul on Saturday, October 31, to discuss bilateral cooperation and the security situation in the Black Sea.