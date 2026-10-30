Airstrike on Izium on Oct 29 kills five, injures 14; Saturday declared day of mourning

Five employees of the local branch of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention were killed as a result of an airstrike on Izium carried out by Russian troops on October 29, according to Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Five employees of Izium branch of Kharkiv Center for Disease Control and Prevention were killed when enemy guided bombs struck...This is a terrible and irreparable loss for the entire medical community of Kharkiv region Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, another 14 people were injured.

Saturday, October 31, has been declared a day of mourning in Izium.

"To honor the memory of those killed as a result of this enemy terrorist attack, October 31 has been declared a Day of Mourning by order of Izium City Military Administration," Izium City Military Administration said.