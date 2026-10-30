Poroshenko hands over new batch of drones, equipment to Defence Forces, criticises draft 2027 state budget

Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko has handed over a batch of drones, excavators and other equipment worth UAH 25 million to units of the Defence Forces, according to the party's website.

The equipment will replenish the resources of 15 units of the Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces, Special Operations Forces, Navy and Air Force. The batch includes four backhoe loaders, 100 Blyskavka fixed-wing FPV strike drones, 145 inverter generators, 130 charging stations and 290 autonomous diesel heaters.

During a meeting with servicemen, Poroshenko also criticised the draft 2027 state budget adopted by the Verkhovna Rada at first reading, saying it did not provide for an increase in funding to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Prosecutors, judges and law enforcement officers are getting pay rises. But military personnel have not had their pay increased for five years. They say there is no money. There is money for them, but not for the army. Our team proposed cutting expenditures by UAH 515 billion and directing the funds to the Armed Forces. We fought for this day and night. But not a single European Solidarity amendment was taken into account," he said.

Poroshenko said he had no intention of accepting the situation.

"Our demands are specific: at least UAH 500 billion in additional resources for the military, for the procurement of weapons and defence technologies; 30% of military personal income tax revenues directly to brigades; indexation of military pay; protection of the energy sector and the economy; cancellation of non-priority and propaganda spending; fulfilment of European commitments and restoration of allies' trust," Poroshenko said.