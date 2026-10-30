Lubinets proposes making humanitarian missions coordinated by Melania Trump regular occurrence

Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets proposed making humanitarian missions coordinated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump a regular occurrence.

"I would like to thank U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, thanks to whom many people have been saved. I hope that, through Melania Trump's mediation, this mission will mark the beginning of a scaling up of humanitarian operations to rescue civilians, repatriate people, and protect their lives. Such practical steps can not only save specific people but also create the conditions for negotiations on a lasting peace," Lubinets said in a post on his Telegram channel.

He said the experience with Oleshky and the joint work with Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner in Russia, has shown that such agreements make it possible to truly help people.

"I would like to express my special gratitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his personal involvement in this humanitarian mission, as well as for his comprehensive support and assistance in its implementation. Thanks to the consistent stance of the head of state, for whom the protection of life and the safety of every Ukrainian citizen is an unconditional priority, we were able to ensure the necessary conditions for carrying out this extremely important humanitarian operation," Lubinets added.

He expressed special thanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and all relevant agencies for their professionalism, coordinated efforts, and assistance in carrying out the humanitarian mission.