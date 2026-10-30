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Pravex Bank rebranded as Intesa Sanpaolo Bank starting Oct 30

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Pravex Bank rebranded as Intesa Sanpaolo Bank starting Oct 30

Pravex Bank (Kyiv), whose sole shareholder is the international banking group Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Italy), operates under the name Intesa Sanpaolo Bank starting October 30, 2026, the financial institution's press service said.

The name change will not affect existing agreements, banking products or customer services. Bank accounts and services will remain available as usual.

The new brand will be introduced gradually across the bank's branches, website and other digital channels, as well as in informational materials.

Pravex Bank was founded in 1992. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of September 1, 2026, it ranked 28th among the 59 banks operating in the country in terms of total assets, which amounted to UAH 17.2 billion.

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