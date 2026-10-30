Zelenskyy announces expansion of scope of Ukrainian deep strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the expansion of the strike zone for Ukrainian precision strikes to "even more distant Russian territories," identifying key targets.

An important report was presented on the results of the precision strikes carried out in September and October. I am grateful to all our soldiers for their accuracy and the consistent, high-quality execution of Ukraine's long-range strikes.

"For every Russian strike on our cities and communities, there is always our entirely justified response. Currently, Russian targets along a line stretching from Yamal to Western Siberia are within range of our precision strikes, and we are working to ensure that our drones and missiles can reach even more distant Russian territories," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday following a meeting with intelligence agency leadership and their briefing on the precision strikes in September and October.

According to Zelenskyy, key areas for the further deployment of Ukraine's long-range capabilities have been identified. "Our deep-strike units will also be scaled up – both based on the capabilities of the SBU and, in particular, the Alpha Special Operations Center, as well as on our intelligence and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the head of state said.

"Our Ukrainian long-range strike capability is one of the real guarantees for preserving our country's independence now, during this war, and will be one of the long-term guarantees of security after the war ends. We are developing our capabilities. Today, I also spoke with the manufacturers of these weapons," Zelenskyy said.