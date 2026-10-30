Ukraine, France sign 10-year roadmap for cooperation on veterans' affairs

Ukraine and France have signed a 10-year roadmap for cooperation in the field of veterans' policy for 2026-2035, according to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the report, the agreement was signed by Ukraine's Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim and Minister Delegate for Veterans Affairs of the French Republic Alice Rufo.

It is noted that cooperation between our countries will focus on four key areas.

Specifically, the rights and status of male and female veterans: a comparison of the French "combatant's card" (which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year) with the Ukrainian system of automatic granting of combatant status, the Unified State Register of War Veterans, and the electronic ID card; protecting the rights of families of the fallen and implementing the French model of joint governance with the participation of veterans' organizations.

In turn, Ukraine will share its experience with digitalization through Diia and its own support system.

"Physical and Mental Health: Joint university programs for Ukrainian medical professionals and psychologists, internships at military hospitals in France and the Hôtel des Invalides. Training in evidence-based therapy methods (particularly for veterans who have become psychologists themselves), annual seminars on rehabilitation, sharing of experience with hotlines, and expert support for long-term and family recovery centers," the ministry said.

The third area of cooperation will be rehabilitation and reintegration. Specifically, this includes drawing on the expertise of the French Military Sports Academy in Fontainebleau and a sports-based rehabilitation program; implementing the French ATHOS program in Ukraine for veterans with PTSD, including a visit by its team to Ukraine; assistance with employment; support for state-run veteran centers; and inviting wounded French military personnel to the Veterans Games.

"Preserving Memory: Consultations on the maintenance of military cemeteries and the development of visitor centers at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. Creating an illustrated guide for Ukrainian communities on memorials, providing methodological support for local projects, sharing experience in conducting official ceremonies, and involving veterans in remembrance policies," the agency said, describing another area of cooperation.