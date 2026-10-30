Soldiers of the third Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter, the press service of the third Army Corps has said.

"During a raid on enemy logistics, a crew operating a 'Hornet' kamikaze UAV from the SKYFOM strike wing platoon of the Unmanned Systems Battalion detected an enemy Mi-8 and flew out to intercept it. The enemy was forced to change course in the sky," the corps press service said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As the military noted, the helicopter's cruising speed exceeded that of the strike drones. "As soon as the Russian aircraft landed, the soldiers struck it in the area of the fuel tanks. A second 'Hornet' successfully engaged the target," the statement reads.

As a result of the attack, the military helicopter – which the Russian armed forces use to transport personnel and cargo, conduct evacuations, and provide fire support – was completely destroyed.