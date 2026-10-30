Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Third Assault Battalion soldiers shoot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Luhansk region

1 min read
Add as source
Third Assault Battalion soldiers shoot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Luhansk region

Soldiers of the third Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter, the press service of the third Army Corps has said.

"During a raid on enemy logistics, a crew operating a 'Hornet' kamikaze UAV from the SKYFOM strike wing platoon of the Unmanned Systems Battalion detected an enemy Mi-8 and flew out to intercept it. The enemy was forced to change course in the sky," the corps press service said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As the military noted, the helicopter's cruising speed exceeded that of the strike drones. "As soon as the Russian aircraft landed, the soldiers struck it in the area of the fuel tanks. A second 'Hornet' successfully engaged the target," the statement reads.

As a result of the attack, the military helicopter – which the Russian armed forces use to transport personnel and cargo, conduct evacuations, and provide fire support – was completely destroyed.

Authors

Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
#mi8 #destruction #luhansk
Add as source
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT