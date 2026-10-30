Residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by the Ukrainian government were able to leave the city, according to Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

"At this time, those who wished to travel to Ukraine were able to leave Oleshky; they are currently on their way. Humanitarian aid has been delivered. The convoys have split up – I am heading to Ukraine. The ceasefire has been in effect for 87 hours. No violations have been recorded," Lubinets said on his Telegram channel.

He thanked the Ukrainian Armed Forces for making this humanitarian mission possible.

"The work is proceeding in accordance with the agreements reached with Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation, with the assistance and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump," the ombudsman added.

According to Russian media reports, Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation, announced the completion of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and stated that "those who decided to leave for Ukraine have been given that opportunity."